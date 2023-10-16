Luenell | 10/16/23

Fresh off her first-ever Netflix special, "Chappelle's Home Team - Luenell: Town Business," Actress and comedian Luenell joined us to discuss her Las Vegas residency at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club, being the "original bad girl of comedy," working with Dave Chappelle and more!

You can see Luenell perform at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club every Sunday and Monday night at 9:30 p.m.