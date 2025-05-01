Lucia| 5/1/25

Get ready for a flavor-packed fiesta! Chef Noe Alcala, Executive Chef of Lucia at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, joined us to preview Flavors of the Fifth, a vibrant three-day Cinco de Mayo celebration happening May 3 through May 5.

From savory ceviche to crispy taquitos, the brunch menu is bursting with traditional Mexican favorites—plus bottomless mimosas to toast the weekend. A standout dinner special, the Watermelon BBQ Glazed Ribs, promises a bold twist guests won’t forget.

And the celebration doesn’t stop with the food—DJ Sugatone brings the energy on Monday night to cap off the weekend with music and dancing. It’s a delicious way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in true Vegas style.