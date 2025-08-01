LRM Retirement| 8/1/25

Planning for retirement can feel overwhelming — especially for federal employees navigating unique benefits. That’s where Len R Martinez steps in. As the founder of LRM Retirement, Len brings 25 years of experience helping clients prepare for and thrive in retirement.

His mission? Replace uncertainty with confidence. Len uses a fee-based approach to educate clients on how to plan for retirement, maximize their benefits, and make their money last. Whether you're close to retiring or just starting the journey, Len helps shift the mindset from "hopefully" to "we know we will." Learn more at LRMRetirement.com .

This segment was paid for by Top Talent Agency LLC