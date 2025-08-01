Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LRM Retirement| 8/1/25

From protecting kids against cyberbullying to helping aging parents avoid scams, the "Sandwich Generation" is feeling the pressure of online safety. But there are simple ways to take back control — and peace of mind.
The Sandwich Generation Faces Digital Dangers — And How to Manage Them
Planning for retirement can feel overwhelming — especially for federal employees navigating unique benefits. That’s where Len R Martinez steps in. As the founder of LRM Retirement, Len brings 25 years of experience helping clients prepare for and thrive in retirement.

His mission? Replace uncertainty with confidence. Len uses a fee-based approach to educate clients on how to plan for retirement, maximize their benefits, and make their money last. Whether you're close to retiring or just starting the journey, Len helps shift the mindset from "hopefully" to "we know we will." Learn more at LRMRetirement.com.

This segment was paid for by Top Talent Agency LLC

