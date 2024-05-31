Lou Gehrig Day at Las Vegas Ballpark | 5/31/24

Lou Gehrig Day in Major League Baseball (MLB) is celebrated annually on June 2. This date holds significance because it marks the day in 1925 when Lou Gehrig became the New York Yankees’ starting first baseman. It is also the day he passed away in 1941 due to complications of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The Las Vegas Ballpark is proud to announce its celebration of Lou Gehrig Day in conjunction with ALS of Nevada Sunday, June 2nd. This special event is dedicated to honoring the legacy of baseball legend Lou Gehrig and raising awareness for ALS research and patient support.

Las Vegas native, Jimmy Kimmel will be throwing out the first pitch at 12:00pm. Jimmy has firsthand knowledge about the need for ALS awareness and research as his godson was diagnosed with ALS in 2022 at age 28.

ALS of Nevada is the only non-profit in Nevada dedicated to the care and support of people battling ALS. Learn more about ALS, the impact it has on individuals and their families once diagnosed, and ongoing research efforts, by stopping by the ALS of Nevada table on the first concourse at the Ballpark, also join in by purchasing raffle tickets to win amazing prizes for the entire family.

ALS of Nevada’s mission “to support patients and their families through direct care, research, advocacy and treatment and help people with ALS to live life to the fullest” brings hope to patients all across Nevada that one day there will be a world without ALS.

A portion of the tickets purchased through the link below along with the raffle ticket sales will benefit ALS of Nevada.

Lou Gehrig Day is a significant opportunity for the Las Vegas Community to come together, celebrate a baseball icon, and contribute to the fight against ALS. Fans of all ages are encouraged to attend and participate in the day’s events.

For more information about the event and to learn how you can support ALS awareness, please visit alsofnevada.org.