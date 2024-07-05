Live Nation Las Vegas | 7/5/24

DJ Cassidy is bringing his beloved “Pass The Mic Live!” to Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in July 2024 for an exclusive three-week residency starring New York native Hip Hop icons Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh.

The shows will also feature a roster of legendary special guests including Hip Hop icons Public Enemy, Akon, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, Too $hort and Warren G, making each show a unique, one-time-only event.

All performances scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

