Listerine | 12/19/23

Now, you can achieve a Hollywood-worthy smile with ease. Dentist to Black Hollywood, Dr. 'Q' brings his expertise to the table, sharing insights on how to maintain optimal oral health and enhance your daily routine.

Listerine's new Clinical Solutions, available exclusively at Walmart, marks a milestone in oral care. With their most advanced formulas, you can expect superior results and a refreshing, confident smile. Say goodbye to dental woes and hello to a vibrant, healthy mouth with the guidance of Dr. 'Q' and the innovative solutions from Listerine, all within your reach at Walmart.

This segment is paid for by Listerine