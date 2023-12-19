Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Listerine | 12/19/23

Celebrity Cosmetic Dentist Dr. 'Q' has teamed up with Listerine to elevate your oral health with their new Clinical Solutions. #paidforcontent
Posted at 11:42 AM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 14:42:48-05

Now, you can achieve a Hollywood-worthy smile with ease. Dentist to Black Hollywood, Dr. 'Q' brings his expertise to the table, sharing insights on how to maintain optimal oral health and enhance your daily routine.

Listerine's new Clinical Solutions, available exclusively at Walmart, marks a milestone in oral care. With their most advanced formulas, you can expect superior results and a refreshing, confident smile. Say goodbye to dental woes and hello to a vibrant, healthy mouth with the guidance of Dr. 'Q' and the innovative solutions from Listerine, all within your reach at Walmart.

This segment is paid for by Listerine

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo