Liquivida | 7/8/24

With the surge in popularity of treatments like Ozempic and IV Therapy, med spas and wellness centers are becoming more prevalent.

However, the lack of industry regulation has led to instances of poor treatment, illness and even death.

Functional Health Expert and Founder and CEO of Liquivida Sam Tejada joined us to uncover the good, the bad and the ugly, and provide you with the knowledge to identify a safe wellness clinic so you can receive the care you deserve.

For more information, click here.

This segment is paid for by Liquivida