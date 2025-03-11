Lip Smacking Foodie Tours | 3/11/25

Las Vegas food lovers, get ready—Lip Smacking Foodie Tours is launching two incredible new dining experiences! The Celebrity Chef Lip Smacking Foodie Tour offers an exclusive way to sample the most sought-after dishes from world-renowned chefs. It's the perfect way to indulge in signature creations without the long wait.

For those craving the ultimate MGM Grand experience, the MGM Grand Lip Smacking Tour delivers a curated tasting adventure at top-tier restaurants like Morimoto, Craftsteak, and Luchini. Whether you're a dedicated foodie or just looking for a one-of-a-kind culinary journey, these tours guarantee a flavor-packed night out in Vegas!

This segment is paid for by Lip Smacking Foodie Tours