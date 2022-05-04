Watch
Limor Suss 2 | 5/3/22

Mother's Day Must-Haves
Posted at 5:46 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 20:46:40-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares her May Must Haves.

Charlotte's Magic Cream is the award-winning, refillable instant turnaround moisturizer for hydrated, glowing, plumper looking skin. Engrave for the perfect gift!

Lindt, the world-renowned Swiss chocolatier, has an amazing collection of LINDOR truffles that will enchant and elevate your Mother’s Day celebrations.

Envy is available in the produce aisle of grocery stores nationwide – including Whole Foods, Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Kroger, and Safeway.

This segment is paid for by Limor Media

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

