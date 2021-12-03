Limor Suss | 12/2/21

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares holiday gift ideas for everyone on your shopping list.

Collage.com makes custom photo products and gifts that are easy for anyone to create.

LinkSmart Pet Wearable is a GPS tracking, step counting, waterproof, customizable, smart pet wearable for dogs of any size.

A gift for any beauty lover, the HotTools Pro Signature One-Step Blowout Detachable Volumizer is perfect for salon quality blowouts at home in half the time.

This segment is paid for by Limor Media