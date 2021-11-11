Limor Suss | 11/11/21

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss has everything you need to get ready for hosting holiday partiesthis season. Nothing says holidays quite like a cheeseboard!When creating a board for your holiday get together, you want to make sure you’re including a nice variety of

Castello cheeses along with complimenting pairings, like fruit jams, nuts, crackers, curatedmeats, and dark chocolate for an ultimate tasting experience.

Give a unique and personalized gift this holiday season, with framed photo art from Minted, the design marketplace of independent artists.You can find Simple Mills products including Organic Seed Flour Crackers and Pumpkin Muffin & Bread Mix on Amazon, SimpleMills.com and at retailers nationwide including Whole Foods.

This segment is paid for by Limor Media