Morning Blend

Limor Media | Hot Summer Finds | 6/20/24

As the temperatures rise, lifestyle contributor Limor suss wants to help keep us cool and in the know about this summer’s hottest must-haves! #PaidForContent
Posted at 1:02 PM, Jun 20, 2024

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares HOT Summer Finds.

Charlotte Tilbury’s NEW! Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick.

Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Frizz Tamer is available for $9.99 at drug, food and mass-market retailers or visit garnierusa.com to find a retailer near you.

The new Secret Whole Body Deodorant is aluminum free and provides clinically proven odor protection for up to 72-hours. It’s available in three forms - spray, stick and cream - and three scents, such as Peach & Vanilla Blossom.

