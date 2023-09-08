Limor Media | 9/8/23

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joined us to share National Breakfast Month Essentials.

Squeeze more protein into your breakfast with Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini.

SPAM® Maple Flavored spam.com combines sweet, natural maple flavoring with the salty goodness of SPAM® Classic, giving fans a delicious addition to their breakfast table and beyond. Add it to your waffles, breakfast burritos or a classic SPAM® and eggs combo for a delicious twist on breakfast, perfect for the fall season.

This segment is paid for by Limor Media