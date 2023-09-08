Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Limor Media | 9/8/23

September is National Breakfast Month and lifestyle contributor Limor Suss is sharing tasty ways to celebrate the most important meal of the day. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:02 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 14:02:47-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joined us to share National Breakfast Month Essentials.

Squeeze more protein into your breakfast with Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini.

SPAM® Maple Flavored spam.com combines sweet, natural maple flavoring with the salty goodness of SPAM® Classic, giving fans a delicious addition to their breakfast table and beyond. Add it to your waffles, breakfast burritos or a classic SPAM® and eggs combo for a delicious twist on breakfast, perfect for the fall season.

This segment is paid for by Limor Media

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo