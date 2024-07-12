Watch Now
Limor Media | 7/12/24

As we prepare to trade the pool for school, Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss shares tips to help families transition smoothly into their back-to-school routines. #PaidForContent
Posted at 10:30 AM, Jul 12, 2024

Limor Suss shares Back to School essentials.

Learning Resources Unpack Your Day Conversation Kitpromotes social-emotional learning and self-expression, fostering meaningful conversations with family and friends, and can even be used in the classroom!

Effortlessly elevate your back to school makeup routine with Charlotte Tilbury’s NEW! Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick.

Garnier Whole Blends Hair Honey Jelly is your ultimate remedy for perfecting wavy and curly hair.

Upgrade your beauty sleep with a Slip® Silk Pillowcase  It’s like an 8 hour beauty treatment every night.

