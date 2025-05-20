Limor Media | 5/20/25

Tovolo’s new All-In-One Juicer and Zester features two reamer sizes for everything from limes to oranges, a wide zesting surface for maximum flavor, and a built-in 1.5-cup measuring cup with a pour spout. The stackable design saves space, and the non-slip base keeps things steady. BPA-free and dishwasher safe. Available at Tovolo.com or on Amazon.

From physical to digital play, Crayola has you covered for travel and fun this summer. Whether you're road tripping or flying cross-country, their creative tools make it easy to keep kids entertained on the go.

The convenient travel-size All-in-One Waterproof Micellar Cleansing Water is surprisingly powerful, yet gentle even on sensitive skin. It removes waterproof and long-wear makeup with the help of Garnier’s Micellar Cleansing Eco Pads—no rinsing or harsh rubbing needed.

This segment was paid for by Limor Media