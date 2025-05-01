Limor Media | 5/1/25

Whoever it is, whatever the occasion, think Giftcards.com. It’s the one-stop shop that makes gifting effortless while still feeling personal. Whether you're shopping last-minute or planning ahead, a digital gift card covers it all.

Level up their beauty routine with the L'Oréal Paris Colorsonic haircolor device—the next generation of at-home color. At the press of a button, it delivers vibrant, salon-quality color that turns heads and saves time.

And for the DIY lover in your life? Unleash their creativity with Cricut Maker 4, which cuts over 300 materials and works twice as fast as before. It’s perfect for crafting, customizing, and organizing in style.

This segment was paid for by Limor Media