Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Limor Media |12/4/24

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares her top gifting picks and hosting tips for the holidays, including Monster Jam Supercharge Speedway, Pillow Talk beauty kits, and Glade’s festive collections. #PaidForContent
Posted

The light-up Supercharge Speedway playset lets you bring the adrenaline of the official Monster Jam World Finals 8 Track home. Race in a continuous loop for never-ending excitement.

Pillow Talk Iconic Lip and Cheek Secrets Kit makes the perfect gift for the beauty lovers on your holiday gift list.

Giftcards.com is the one-stop shop for all your gifting needs.

Glow up the season, curate a welcoming space for holiday celebrations and bring loved ones together with Glade’s Limited-Edition Holiday collection, the perfect gift for the fragrance lover in your life.

This segment is paid for by Limor Media

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo