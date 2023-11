Life By Music is hosting a series of fundraising events this upcoming Veteran’s Day Weekend:

Rock ‘N’ Run 5K run/walk on Saturday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) located at Sunset Park beginning at 8 a.m.

Evening concert gala, featuring performances by hometown natives Adelitas Way and OTHERWISE, on Nov. 11, located at The Beverly Theater at 8 p.m.

Rock ‘N’ Swing charity golf tournament on Sunday, Nov. 12 at The Club At Sunrise Golf Club from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

