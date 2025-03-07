Liam's Den & Bubble Bar | 3/7/25

Liam’s Den & Bubble Bar at the Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort is launching its Fizz & Fine Art exhibition series, starting with "The Celebration of Women Artists" on March 8, in honor of International Women’s Day.

This special event will feature a curated selection of artwork from women artists across the country, along with a live painting demonstration, champagne, and light bites for guests to enjoy. Each exhibition will run for eight weeks, offering a vibrant lounge atmosphere where guests can not only view but also purchase featured pieces.

A portion of all artwork sales, 20%, will benefit the Busy Bee Art Foundation, which provides access to art programs in hospitals, senior centers, schools, and special needs organizations.