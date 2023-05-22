LGBTQIA+ Center of Southern Nevada | 5/19/23

TheLGBTQ+ Youth Prom is a fabulous night of music, food, dancing and live entertainment for LGBTQ+ teenagers who otherwise may not get a chance to celebrate this special event and create positive lasting memories that will forever impact their lives.

Percy Neavez, youth resource specialist, and Torrey Russell, founding artistic director of Broadway in the HOOD, joined us to discuss the significance of this event, what teens who attend can expect, other events held at the center and more.

