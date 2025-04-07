LG Electronics | 4/725

LG Electronics USA is expanding its mental health advocacy by partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to support the host schools of the 2025 NCAA Final Four.

The University of San Antonio, University of Incarnate Word, and University of South Florida will each receive $10,000 to enhance their NAMI on Campus chapters, alongside LG’s donation of Counter-Depth MAX™ refrigerators with Zero Clearance™ to improve campus meeting spaces.

This initiative underscores LG’s dedication to fostering mental health awareness among student-athletes and the broader academic community. To learn more about LG’s collaboration with the NCAA and NAMI, visitwww.lg.com/ncaa.

This segment is paid for byLG Electronics USA