LG | 8/4/25

In a time when social media is everywhere, people are actually feeling more disconnected than ever. That’s where LG steps in with their new campaign, Radio Optimism, aiming to help people connect more deeply—and through the power of music, no less.

Psychologist Dr. Jean Twenge, of San Diego State University, shared insights from a recent LG survey, which revealed just how much people crave real connection. The campaign allows you to create custom songs for loved ones as a way to spread some good vibes. You can try it out and send your own song at RadioOptimism.LG.com—because Life’s Good when we’re all in tune.



This segment was paid for by LG