LG | 10/24/24

With the holiday season fast approaching, many homeowners are searching for ways to upgrade their kitchen appliances.

Nutritionist Joy Bauer joins LG to discuss the latest in appliance technology, focusing on everything from AI-powered ranges to budget-friendly, energy-efficient options.

These innovations promise to enhance both everyday convenience and holiday meal prep.

Bauer emphasizes that investing in smart appliances now can prevent costly repairs and reduce long-term energy consumption.

Whether you're eyeing sleek refrigerators or smart ovens, these updates are designed to offer peace of mind through intuitive tech.

Stay ahead of the curve and enjoy a seamless kitchen experience just in time for the holidays and the new year.

This segment is paid for by LG