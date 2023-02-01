Le'Host Hair & Wigs | 2/1/23

In honor of Black History Month, the Morning Blend will highlight black-owned businesses in the Las Vegas area and today we highlight Le'Host Hair & Wig. 10 years ago Haith and Henry Johnson launched a wig give away Champaign called "Fighting Pretty with a Wig!" every year during February, October, and November. As well have their hair care products in close to 1k Walmart stores in 30 states across the country. LeHost will give away 2 Wigs on February 4, 2023, 1 - 4 p.m.