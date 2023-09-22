LEGOLAND ® Florida Resort | 9/22/23

From dressing up and trick-or-treating to pumpkin carving and decorating, this fall season provides a great opportunity to celebrate as a family and create long-lasting memories.

Julie Estrada, LEGOLAND Ambassador and National Director of Public Relations for Merlin Entertainments, joined us to share details about LEGOLAND Resort’s Brick-or-Treat. This is their signature Halloween event featuring a monster party, frightening amounts of candy, live entertainment and never-before-seen exclusive LEGO® characters.

This segment is paid for by LEGOLAND ® Florida Resort