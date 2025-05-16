Watch Now
LEGOLAND California| 5/16/25

LEGOLAND California is celebrating the power of play with new attractions, a LEGO Festival, and a mission to get families reconnecting — just in time for World Play Day on June 11.
Play isn’t just child’s play — it’s vital for development, connection, and creativity. Yet 73% of kids believe adults don’t take play seriously. LEGOLAND California Ambassador Christina Fillippis is setting out to change that with a celebration full of family adventures.

From immersive rides and build zones to the brand-new Driving Schools and the first-ever LEGO Festival, the park is packed with excitement. Christina is also previewing summer highlights like the LEGO World Parade and Summer Block Party — giving families plenty of reasons to press pause and play together.

This segment was paid for by LEGOLAND California

