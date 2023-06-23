Legendary Divas | 6/23/23

"Legends in Concert" started in 1983 as just a six-week engagement at the Imperial Palace and became the longest-running show in Las Vegas history.

To celebrate this special 40th anniversary, the "Legendary Divas" are performing a limited engagement at The Orleans Hotel and Casino June 26 through July 8. The show features musical tributes to Cher, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga and Whitney Houston, featuring Celebrity Host, Frank Marino (as Joan Rivers).

Tierney Allen, Lady Gaga tribute artist, and Jazmine, Whitney Houston tribute artist, joined us to share what you can expect from the show.

You can join the celebration of four decades of legendary entertainment and over 22,000 performances and counting for a once in a lifetime concert event.

There will be 100-percent live vocals in this tribute to the greatest women of music. With music spanning more than four decades, these Divas will showcase the best of the best together all on one stage.

Use the code: "LIC40" for a special $40 ticket deal.