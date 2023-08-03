Legacy Club | 8/3/23

Legacy Club in Circa Resort and Casino is calling all flappers and fellas to dust off their best evening attire and finetune their foxtrots for its Gatsby: A Speakeasy in the Sky 1920s-themed event on Friday, August 4 from 8 – 11 p.m. Guests will have a “roaring” good time with specialty era-themed cocktails, with liquor sponsors including Diplomático Rum, Old Forester and Woodford Reserve; a “strolling server” in a champagne dress and a Negroni fountain set up; a costume party pack; a live swing jazz band and more.