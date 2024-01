LeddarTech, a trailblazing automotive software company, is revolutionizing the industry with its patented AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology.

The company proudly introduces LeddarVision™ Parking (LVP-H), the latest addition to its innovative LeddarVision automotive software solutions. LVP-H features an innovative 4V4R sensor configuration, marking a significant advancement in automotive technology.

