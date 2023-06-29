Lean Dog Fitness | 6/29/23

Lean Dog Fitness in Henderson offers high technology and high efficiency exercise with personal trainers, and all of their supervised workouts are 30 minutes or less.

Tom Harmon, owner of Lean Dog Fitness, joined us to share why this type of workout may be right for you.

He says this style of exercise is suitable for all ages and all levels of fitness. Our technologies are commonly used by college, high school athletes, professional athletes, astronauts, navy seals, first responders and Hollywood action stars.

This segment is paid for by Lean Dog Fitness