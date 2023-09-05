Law Offices of Meesha Moulton | 9/4/23

Watch Now
Meesha Moulton, owner of the Law Offices of Meesha Moulton, has successfully represented thousands of clients. She joined us to discuss the legalities behind comparative negligence.

Comparative negligence — called non-absolute contributory negligence outside the United States, is a partial legal defense that reduces the amount of damages that a plaintiff can recover in a negligence-based claim, based upon the degree to which the plaintiff's own negligence contributed to cause the injury.

