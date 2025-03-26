LaundroLab | 3/26/25

LaundroLab is bringing a fresh take on laundry services to Las Vegas with the grand opening of its second location at 2775 S. Nellis Blvd. From March 28-30, guests can enjoy $25 in free laundry credit via the LaundryPay app, experiencing high-speed washers and dryers that complete loads in 45 minutes or less.

The celebration includes free food, raffle prizes—including a chance to win a year of free laundry—and book giveaways for kids. More than just a laundromat, LaundroLab offers a clean, safe, and modern space with 24/7 surveillance, free Wi-Fi, and a dedicated children’s learning area. Franchise owner Adam Davidson joins us to share how LaundroLab is making laundry more accessible for local families.

Register for the event here.