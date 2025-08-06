Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Las Vegas Songwriters Festival | 8/6/25

It’s a first-of-its-kind event in Las Vegas! Chuck Bowling joins us to preview the Las Vegas Songwriters Festival—bringing over 300 chart-topping hits and the talent behind them to one unforgettable weekend at Mandalay Bay.
Get ready for four days of music, memories, and the minds behind the biggest hits in the world. The Las Vegas Songwriters Festival is making its debut at Mandalay Bay, presented by MGM Resorts and Entersong Entertainment. From August 21–24, 2025, the event will feature over 100 live performances across five stages, showcasing more than 300 No. 1 songs.

Chuck Bowling joined us to share what makes this celebration so unique—giving fans a chance to hear the stories behind the songs directly from the songwriters. Expect special collaborations, one-of-a-kind pairings, and intimate Q&A moments in what promises to be a can’t-miss experience for music lovers.

