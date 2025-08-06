Las Vegas Songwriters Festival | 8/6/25

Get ready for four days of music, memories, and the minds behind the biggest hits in the world. The Las Vegas Songwriters Festival is making its debut at Mandalay Bay, presented by MGM Resorts and Entersong Entertainment. From August 21–24, 2025, the event will feature over 100 live performances across five stages, showcasing more than 300 No. 1 songs.

Chuck Bowling joined us to share what makes this celebration so unique—giving fans a chance to hear the stories behind the songs directly from the songwriters. Expect special collaborations, one-of-a-kind pairings, and intimate Q&A moments in what promises to be a can’t-miss experience for music lovers.

