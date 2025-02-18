Las Vegas Prom Closet | 2/18/25

Las Vegas-based nonprofit Project 150 is bringing back its annual Prom Closet to help high school students celebrate in style.

This initiative provides free formal attire and accessories, ensuring financial hardship doesn’t prevent students from enjoying their prom night.

The event will take place on March 8, 2025, at the Sahara Hotel & Casino from 9 AM to 3 PM. Registration is now open, inviting students to select outfits that make them feel confident and glamorous.

Project 150 Executive Director Kelli Kristo emphasizes the importance of inclusion and celebration for all students. By supporting this event, the community helps make prom dreams come true.