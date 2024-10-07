Las Vegas PRIDE 2024 | 10/7/24

Las Vegas is gearing up for its 41st Annual Las Vegas PRIDE Parade and Festival, set to bring excitement, unity, and joy to the community.

The celebration kicks off with the Las Vegas PRIDE Parade on Friday, October 11, filling Downtown Las Vegas with vibrant floats and entertainment.

The following day, October 12, the festivities continue with the Las Vegas PRIDE Festival, offering live performances, food, and family-friendly activities.

Brady McGill, President of Las Vegas PRIDE, highlights that both events are open to everyone, with the Parade being free to attend and festival tickets starting at $20.

Proceeds benefit local LGBTQ+ charities and causes, making this celebration not just fun, but impactful.

Visit LasVegasPRIDE.org to learn more and plan your weekend of pride!

