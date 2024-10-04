Las Vegas Pride | 10/4/24

Las Vegas PRIDE is back for its 41st annual celebration, showcasing the vibrant LGBTQ+ community.

The festivities kick off with the Las Vegas PRIDE Parade on Friday, October 11, followed by the PRIDE Festival on Saturday, October 12.

Held in Downtown Las Vegas, these events bring together thousands to celebrate diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The parade is free to attend, while tickets for the festival start at just $20, with all proceeds supporting local LGBTQ+ causes.

Las Vegas PRIDE President Brady McGill invites everyone to join in this weekend of fun and unity.

For event details and tickets, visit LasVegasPRIDE.org.