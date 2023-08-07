Las Vegas Natural History Museum| 8/7/23

It's Museum Monday; we've got a special edition because this month is special to the Las Vegas Natural History Museum! All month long, the Education Department is hosting in-house STEAM projects for learners ages 6 years and older. Every Monday through Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. the museum education team will host a STEAM activity for a maximum of 20 participants, and families are welcome. The STEAM challenge is included in the cost of admission.

This segment is paid for by the Las Vegas Natural History Museum