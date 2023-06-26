Las Vegas Natural History Museum| 6/26/23

It's Museum Monday and we're taking a walk on the wild side with the Las Vegas Natural History Museum!

It's heating up outside, so cool off with a trip to the Las Vegas Natural History Museum where you can keep your kids engaged all summer long because adventures await around every corner.

This summer you're invited to explore the world through water as part of the World Explorers program in which children and their accompanying adult will work together, discovering different cultures' ties to water.

Plus, alternating weeks offer hands-on watery fun through your own science experiment! Classes are Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the museum from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and if the underwater world really excites you, then visit the marine life gallery to learn about the animals who live beneath the surface.

Compare fresh water versus saltwater aquariums and the animals within.

Your visit isn't complete until you've traveled through time from the age of the dinosaurs and then to Egypt to experience what life was like for one of Earth's earliest civilizations.

Visit the plains of Africa and see animals that once roamed the landscape or closer to home in the Nevada exhibit to view animals native to our state.

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum is an ever-changing experience, so check the events calendar to plan your visit, then bring your entire family.

This segment is paid for by the Las Vegas Natural History Museum