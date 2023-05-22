Las Vegas Natural History Museum| 5/22/23

It's Museum Monday and we're taking a walk on the wild side with the Las Vegas Natural History Museum!

It's heating up outside, so why not cool off with a trip to the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, and keep your kids engaged all summer long?

Adventures await around every corner. Travel back in time and join actor Ellis Rice for an interactive live-theater of ancient Egyptian mummification. Or, starting June 3rd, travel through an interactive maze that will transform you into a raindrop that journeys through mountains, streams and backyards in "Water's Extreme Journey," part of the 2023 Engelstad Traveling Exhibition Series.

If the undersea world excites you, then visit the aquarium and learn about the marine life that lives beneath the surface. And on Saturdays you can even watch the animal care team feed the resident bamboo sharks!

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum is an ever-changing experience, so check the events calendar to plan your visit, then bring your entire family. Visit today, and visit often.

This segment is paid for by the Las Vegas Natural History Museum