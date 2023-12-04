Watch Now
Morning Blend

Las Vegas Natural History Museum | 12/4/23

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum is kicking off the holiday season with their annual A December to Remember holiday exhibition and event series.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 16:19:52-05

Celebrate the cultures and holiday traditions from around the world at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum.

Beautiful display cases adorn the museum for six weeks, plus there are many live workshops and performances by community and civic groups.

Join in hands-on workshops representing Japan, Slovakia and Jewish traditions for Hannukah.

Then on December 10, deepen your understanding of Wiccan traditions with a cultural Yule workshop presented by the Inner Circle Sanctuary.

Be sure to check out the more than 30 dates and times for "A December to Remember" at lvnhm.org.

This segment is paid for by Las Vegas Natural History Museum

