Las Vegas Natural History Museum | 12/26/23

Experience the magic of the holiday season at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum's "A December to Remember" event.

With just a short time left to enjoy this festive celebration of world cultures and holiday traditions, there's no better time to visit the museum. Explore beautifully adorned display cases showcasing diverse cultures, and participate in hands-on workshops representing countries like Japan, Cuba, and Mexico. From crafting traditional Mexican crafts to learning about the Japanese tradition of Kokeshi Dolls, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

For more information, click here.

This segment is paid for by the Las Vegas Natural History Museum