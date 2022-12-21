Las Vegas Natural History Museum | 12/21/22

The holidays are approaching, and the Las Vegas Natural History Museum is getting in the spirit with its annual community-created seasonal exhibition, A December to Remember, starting November 25. Supported in part by Nevada Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities, the six-week event will feature a unique collection of exhibits, workshops, and performances by notable community groups and civic organizations showcasing holiday customs from various ethnic and religious cultures including Hawaiian, Japanese, Scottish, Italian, Mexican, Filipino, Buddhist, Muslim, and Wiccan.