Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman | 3/31/22

Now in her third term as Mayor of the City of Las Vegas, Carolyn Goodman, is known as one of the most dynamic and engaged people in the valley. JJ sat down with the Mayor at her office inside City Hall to chat about her college days at Bryn Mawr and the value of volunteering in the community.
WOMEN'S HISTORY FEATURE: Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman
Posted at 12:12 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 15:12:32-04
