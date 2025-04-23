Watch Now
Las Vegas Jazz Society | 4/23/25

Jazz legends, live performances, and a rich musical history take center stage as the Las Vegas Jazz Society marks its golden anniversary.
The Las Vegas Jazz Society is hitting a high note with its 50th Anniversary Celebration! On April 26–27, 2025, the Winchester Cultural Center will come alive with the sounds of jazz greats and the stories of a half-century of musical legacy.

President Judy Tarte and Artistic Director Uli Geissendoerfer invite fans, musicians, and supporters to this historic event featuring live bands, jazz legends, thought-provoking seminars, and a retrospective exhibit chronicling 50 years of jazz in Southern Nevada.

It’s more than a concert—it’s a celebration of community, culture, and the vibrant heartbeat of Vegas jazz. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this milestone moment.

