Las Vegas Honda Dealers | 11/1/24

This fall, the Las Vegas Honda Dealers Association, including Findlay Honda Henderson, brings an exciting, creative twist to the city’s First Friday events.

Community members can express their artistic talents by painting directly on a Honda vehicle, an activity aimed at supporting and celebrating the local art scene.

“It’s a unique opportunity to connect with the community and showcase creativity,” says Brittany Craig of Findlay Honda Henderson.

The dealerships provide all necessary supplies, so artists of all levels are welcome to participate without needing to bring their own.

While there are a few guidelines to keep the artwork family-friendly, creativity is highly encouraged!

Supporting First Friday reflects the dealers' commitment to celebrating and giving back to the vibrant Las Vegas Arts District.

