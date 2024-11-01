Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Las Vegas Honda Dealers | 11/1/24

Findlay Honda Henderson joins First Friday events, offering community members a unique chance to paint on Honda vehicles, celebrating fall and the arts in Las Vegas. #PaidForContent
Posted

This fall, the Las Vegas Honda Dealers Association, including Findlay Honda Henderson, brings an exciting, creative twist to the city’s First Friday events.

Community members can express their artistic talents by painting directly on a Honda vehicle, an activity aimed at supporting and celebrating the local art scene.

“It’s a unique opportunity to connect with the community and showcase creativity,” says Brittany Craig of Findlay Honda Henderson.

The dealerships provide all necessary supplies, so artists of all levels are welcome to participate without needing to bring their own.

While there are a few guidelines to keep the artwork family-friendly, creativity is highly encouraged!

Supporting First Friday reflects the dealers' commitment to celebrating and giving back to the vibrant Las Vegas Arts District.

This segment is paid for by Las Vegas Honda Dealers

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo