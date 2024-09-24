Las Vegas Greek Food Festival | 9/24/24

The 51st Las Vegas Greek Food Festival is set to return to St. John Greek Orthodox Church from September 27-29, offering a celebration of Greek culture for the entire community.

John Kousoulas, a committee member for the Las Vegas Greek Food Festival, joined us to invite you to celebrate Greek culture annual event.

As one of the largest Greek food festivals in the country, it promises authentic Greek dishes, traditional dance performances, and a lively Greek bazaar for shopping.

Attendees can explore an array of events, from afternoon family activities to evening wine tastings and raffles. The highlight? A chance to win a trip to Greece in the festival’s grand raffle.

Visitors can also enjoy live music, dancers in traditional Greek costumes, and mouthwatering culinary options.

With a mix of fun for all ages, the festival provides a unique opportunity to experience Greek culture right here in Las Vegas. From the food to the festivities, there’s something for everyone.

For more information, including event schedules and ticket details, visit Las Vegas Greek Fest.

