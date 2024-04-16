Las Vegas Desert Dogs | 4/16/24

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are hosting their annual Tucker Out Lymphoma night on Saturday, April 20 at Michelob ULTRA Arena for the game versus the Buffalo Bandits.

This night is held in honor of Head Coach and GM Shawn Williams’ son Tucker, who in December 2014 passed away from Burkitt's Lymphoma.

During the game, the Desert Dogs will be wearing special edition Tucker Out Lymphoma jerseys that have been designed in collaboration with Williams’ older son Dyson.

The jerseys will be available for auction HERE with all proceeds benefitting pediatric cancer research through the Tucker Williams Braver than Brave Memorial Fund through Sick Kids Toronto and Cure 4 the Kids Foundation. Bidding will start at $151.51, honoring the number 51 that Tucker Williams and family wore.

