Mark your calendars for Friday, March 30th, as the Las Vegas Desert Dogs gear up for a night of lacrosse and entertainment at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Don't miss out on the chance to grab a Kids Desert Dogs Jersey, as the first 1000 children aged 15 and under will receive this exclusive giveaway. Additionally, it's Vegas Got Talent Night, a showcase of local talent and excitement for the whole family.

