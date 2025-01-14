Las Vegas Desert Dogs | 1/14/25

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are gearing up for an epic rivalry showdown against the San Diego Seals on January 18 at PENTA Field. Team captain Connor Kirst and star goalie Justin Geddie joined "The Morning Blend" to share their excitement and discuss the preparation for this highly anticipated matchup. Fans are promised an unforgettable night of lacrosse, energy, and entertainment.

The action kicks off with Wayne’s Tiltyard Tailgate at 4:30 PM, featuring $1 beers and a party atmosphere. Inside, fans can enjoy $5 beers and cheer on the Desert Dogs in style. The first 4,000 fans through the gates will receive a limited-edition Wayne Gretzky Desert Dogs jersey, making this a must-see event. Tickets start at just $29, so grab yours now and be part of the excitement!

This segment is paid for by Las Vegas Desert Dogs