Get ready for an action-packed evening as the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, gear up to face their rivals, the San Diego Seals.

This Friday, January 12, at 7 PM, the Las Vegas Desert Dogs invite fans to join them for an adrenaline-pumping White Hot Rivalry Night at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The first 4,000 fans through the doors will have a chance to receive a Wayne Gretzky 99 Desert Dogs jersey.